From power outages to drainage: LCG provides emergency numbers, alerts, resources

Dial 311 to report LUS Outages and Street Flooding and Drainage Issues

Option 1 – LUS Power and Water Outages

Option 2 – LUS Fiber Outages

Option 3 – Street Flooding and Drainage Issues

Should 311 become overloaded:

Dial (337) 291-9200 for power outages

(337) 291-5700 for downed power lines or other electrical issues

SLEMCO Power Outages

(888) 275-3626

ROAD CONDITIONS

State Police – Report Roadway Emergencies

Dial *LSP (*577) on your cell phone or call 800-469-4828

511

Dial 511 (or 888-ROAD-511) use the “Louisiana 511” app, or visit 511la.org for continual updates about weather-related road conditions, road closures and other travel information.

Connect Lafayette app: Lafayette Consolidated Government’s information and notification system. Sign up at https://lafayettecityparish.bbcportal.com/