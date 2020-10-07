From power outages to drainage: LCG provides emergency numbers, alerts, resources

Dial 311 to report LUS Outages and Street Flooding and Drainage Issues
- Option 1 – LUS Power and Water Outages
- Option 2 – LUS Fiber Outages
- Option 3 – Street Flooding and Drainage Issues
Should 311 become overloaded:
- Dial (337) 291-9200 for power outages
- (337) 291-5700 for downed power lines or other electrical issues
SLEMCO Power Outages
(888) 275-3626
ROAD CONDITIONS
- State Police – Report Roadway Emergencies
- Dial *LSP (*577) on your cell phone or call 800-469-4828
511
Dial 511 (or 888-ROAD-511) use the “Louisiana 511” app, or visit 511la.org for continual updates about weather-related road conditions, road closures and other travel information.
Connect Lafayette app: Lafayette Consolidated Government’s information and notification system. Sign up at https://lafayettecityparish.bbcportal.com/