Fright Trail set to return to Scott for Halloween season

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — It’s almost time for the spookiest time of the year, and Fright Trail in Scott is ready to add some fear to your fun.

However, the horror while trailing 20 acres of woods is all for a great cause. The owner, best known as “Spooky Rich,” says Fright Trail became about giving back to the community when his wife created Literacy Inc., a non-profit organization with a mission of reducing illiteracy amongst American teens.

“Literacy Inc. is a non-profit that my wife started many years ago to help the community to help with literacy because if you can’t read and you can’t write and communicate effectively the doors to the world simply will not open to you,” he said.

Rich says he’s always loved Halloween. Now he enjoys his favorite holiday all while giving back.

“I always loved the season and the horror genre and this is just the way that I give back.”

Rich says a lot has changed, including implementing COVID safety precautions. Groups will be smaller. Temperatures will be checked, and masks are mandatory.

They’ve also altered their schedules.

“We have limited the number of days that we are open,” said Rich. “That’s something I want to stress to everybody out there in TV land. You gotta come and come early because we’re only open 11 nights this year, opposed to 16.”

In the end, Rich and his team want to provide a fun horror experience while giving back to the community.

“You’re guaranteed to have a good time. Come on down just have some fun and forget about your problems for a while.”