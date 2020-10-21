Free drive-thru rabies vaccination clinic for dogs to be held Oct. 31 at Cajundome

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Cajundome will be playing host to a free, drive-thru rabies vaccination event for dogs on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. to noon.

The clinic, held by the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC) and SpayNation, will also feature:

$20 Microchips (cash only) – Microchips register pets for a lifetime to their owner and are vital in identifying and contacting owners of lost pets.

– Microchips register pets for a lifetime to their owner and are vital in identifying and contacting owners of lost pets. $20 Spay/Neuter Vouchers (limited quantity) – A limited supply of vouchers will be available for pets vaccinated at the clinic which are not yet spayed/neutered. (Spay/neuter surgeries need to be scheduled with SpayNation and will not be conducted on this day.)

Dog owners interested in vaccinating their pets should remain in their vehicles, and they must wear masks while interacting with event staff.

Participants are asked to enter the Cajundome parking lot from Gate 8 from W. Congress Street (across from the Hilton GArden Inn) and follow the directions. Do not enter at Cajun Field. Patience and courtesy to other drivers will be appreciated. A short wait time should be expected, as a capacity turnout is expected.

A separate event for cats will be held on Nov. 13 from 8 a.m., until noon at 1640 N. Bertrand Dr. Cats must be in a carrier.

All animals in Lafayette Parish over the age of four months must be vaccinated against rabies by a licensed veterinarian and registered yearly. There are fines associated with failure to vaccinate pets against rabies. Pet owners are instructed to consult their veterinarians regarding other vaccinations pets should be given.