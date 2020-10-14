Free COVID-19 testing/flu vaccine drive-thru services on Oct. 15

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) -- United Way of Acadiana, Second Harvest Food Bank, Catholic Charities of Acadiana, and Rebuilding Together Acadiana have partnered to hold a joint food drive for each of the remaining Fridays in October.

The drives will take place on Oct, 16, 23 and 30 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Second Harvest Food Bank at 215 E. Pinhook Rd. in Lafayette. Supplies, non-perishable foods, and personal items will be accepted. A list of all accepted donations, as well as an Amazon wish list for easy shopping, can be found at www.unitedwayofacadiana.org/foodsupplydrive.