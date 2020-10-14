Free COVID-19 testing/flu vaccine drive-thru services on Oct. 15

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette Parish Health Unit is offering no-cost COVID-19 testing and flu vaccinations on Thursday, Oct. 15 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 220 Willow Street.
For FLU VACCINE:
- Bring your private insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare card
- 6 months of age and older can receive the vaccine
For COVID TESTING:
- Pre-register at DoINeedaCOVID19Test.com (onsite registration is available. You must provide a phone number and email address)
- Anyone 5 years of age and older can be tested
- It is a self-administered nasal swab test
- Results will be available online within 3-5 days