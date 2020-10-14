Four non-profits join up for Hurricane Delta food and supply drive

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — United Way of Acadiana, Second Harvest Food Bank, Catholic Charities of Acadiana, and Rebuilding Together Acadiana have partnered to hold a joint food drive for each of the remaining Fridays in October.

The drives will take place on Oct, 16, 23 and 30 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Second Harvest Food Bank at 215 E. Pinhook Rd. in Lafayette. Supplies, non-perishable foods, and personal items will be accepted. A list of all accepted donations, as well as an Amazon wish list for easy shopping, can be found at www.unitedwayofacadiana.org/foodsupplydrive.

Volunteers are needed to assist with collection and sorting of donations and can register at

www.unitedwayofacadiana.org/volunteer.

“Acadiana truly embraced the spirit of giving during our food and supply drive for Hurricane Laura, and we are eager to help those who were impacted by Hurricane Delta in the same way,” said Carlee Alm-LaBar, President/CEO of United Way of Acadiana. “It is truly spectacular to see our community continuously come together after disasters to help those in need.”

John Dziurgot, Chief Operating Officer at Second Harvest, added, “60,402 lbs of food and supplies were donated through the Hurricane Laura drive and has already been distributed to affected areas. We are hopeful that this drive will yield the same outstanding results.”

Waitr has once again partnered to provide donors with a free delivery flyer, which will be distributed at Second Harvest upon receipt of donation. In addition, those who donate through United Way’s relief fund at www.unitedwayofacadiana.org/hurricanedelta will receive an email containing the promotion.