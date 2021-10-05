Four drug-related arrests made in joint operation crime sweep by Broussard, Lafayette law enforcement agencies

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Sixteen of the 49 Louisiana hospitals that regularly deliver babies have met new standards aimed at improving the state’s poor performance involving deaths resulting from pregnancy.

The Louisiana Department of Health said Monday that 11 hospitals in the state are “Birth Ready” and five others met the higher designation of “Birth Ready+” under standards set by the Louisiana Perinatal Quality Collaborative. That’s a network of public health experts, advocates, doctors and other care providers.