Four drug-related arrests made in joint operation crime sweep by Broussard, Lafayette law enforcement agencies

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) — The Broussard Police Department and Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics unit teamed up over the weekend for a joint operation crime sweep over the weekend.
Officers made contact with 21 suspects and made 4 arrests.
- Paul Woods, 41, was found with 14.2 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 15 Adderall pills. He was charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of schedule II drugs.
- Juwan Yourman, 27, and Rahmad Paul, 27, were found with 42.05 grams of suspected marijuana, 2 grams of suspected THC wax, $1804 in cash, and two firearms.
- Yourman was charged with possession with intent to distribute schedule I narcotics, possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substance, and no identification or mark on a firearm.
- Paul was charged with possession with intent to distribute schedule I narcotics and monies derived from drug proceeds.
- Andrew Roy, 57, was arrested on an active warrant for possession of schedule II narcotics, possession of schedule II, and introduction of contraband into a penal facility.