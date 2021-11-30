Former LCA baseball coach arrested for sexual misconduct involving student

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Christian Academy’s former baseball coach Greg Fontenot was arrested for prohibited sexual conduct with a student, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Fontenot, 32, of Duson, faces one count of prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and student. His bond was set at $50,000.

He turned himself in to law enforcement on Tuesday, according to a press release from LPSO.

The arrest stems from information detectives received regarding a relationship Fontenot allegedly had with a 17-year-old student at LCA, where he was a teacher and coach, spokesperson for LPSO Valerie Ponseti said.

Fontenot was previously arrested on April 24, 2015, for prohibited sexual contact between an educator and student by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. He was a coach at Beau Chene High School at the time.

The District Attorney’s Office accepted the case file from SLPSO on July 15, 2015. Nothing was done with the case, and it remains in the DA’s office, according to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will continue updating this story.