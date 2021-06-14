Former Lafayette City Marshal Brian Pope takes plea deal in malfeasance case

LAFAYETTE, La. (Daily Advertiser) — Former Lafayette City Marshal Brian Pope will spend three years on probation and has to repay the marshal’s office the more than $84,000 in fees he pocketed.

Pope took the guilty plea Monday before 15th Judicial District Judge Scott Privat, which reduces his 17 malfeasances in office charges to one count of malfeasance in office spanning from Jan. 5, 2018, to Oct. 4, 2018.

The plea was in agreement with current Lafayette City Marshal Reggie Thomas, the first marshal elected after Pope was removed from office, said Assistant District Attorney Alan Haney in court.

Thomas specifically requested Pope repay the marshal’s office the more than $84,000 he took.

“I want the city marshal’s office to move forward,” Thomas told The Daily Advertiser, “and after today, I feel that the marshal’s office can do that.”

Pope was accused of taking $84,742.30 in fees and garnishments from the city marshal’s office, even after an assistant state attorney general advised that money belonged to the office and not to him.

