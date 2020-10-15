Former City Marshal Brian Pope back in jail, but it’s unclear how long he will stay there

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Former Lafayette City Marshal Brian Pope is back in jail this afternoon after the 15th Judicial District Court resentenced him, but there’s some confusion over how long he will actually stay there.

A Lafayette Parish jury found Pope guilty of using city marshal funds for his personal benefit back in October 2018. He was charged with 17 counts of malfeasance in office for taking more than $84,000 in public funds and another $3,000 in reimbursements of business expenses already paid by the marshal’s office.

An appellate court upheld Pope’s convictions in September. The Louisiana Supreme Court refused to hear his appeal.

In today’s resentencing, Judge Jules Edwards gave Pope three years in the parish jail with an additional three years of probation. Edwards suspended two of those years in jail and gave additional credit for time served. However, while out on bond, Pope was also fitted with a GPS monitor and given a daily curfew by the court. Pope’s attorneys argued that those actions should also be considered time served in home incarceration.

Pope was booked back into the parish jail shortly after 2 p.m. today. It may, in fact, be up to Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber as to whether or not the “home incarceration” will count as time served. News 10 is waiting to hear back from the sheriff’s office on the matter.

The confusion means it isn’t entirely clear how long Pope will be in jail.

This is a developing story. We’ll update this post as new information becomes available.