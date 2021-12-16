Former Broussard officer says city failed to properly investigate sexual harassment allegations involving former chief

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) — A former Broussard police officer is filing a lawsuit against the city. This comes after he claims city officials did not properly investigate his sexual harassment allegations against the former police chief.



Former police officer Taylor Jones, who’s filing the suit, says the sexual harassment began over social media.

Jones says in November of 2020, former Broussard Police Chief Brannon Decou asked for his Snapchat.

Pretty soon, the former chief sent the officer an inappropriate picture and started asking for scandalous pictures of the officer.

“He sent me a picture of him clearly naked. It was him shirtless with it cut off just above his genitals, pretty much,” Jones said.

He says DEcou then asked him to send him scandalous pictures in return.

“I told him straight up, I’m not comfortable with it, and I’m married. I have a wife. His response was, ‘I’m sure she won’t mind. She’ll be alright with it,'” Jones recalled.

Decou then asked jones to keep their conversation private.

“Basically, he knew he did wrong and didn’t want me to say anything about it,” Jones said.

Jones told News Ten, “It happened to me, and I wasn’t going to be quiet about it.”

Jones is now filing a lawsuit against the city of Broussard, claiming they failed to properly investigate his sexual harassment allegations.

He says after it happened, he resigned and turned over the screenshots to a patrol lieutenant and the mayor’s office.

After nearly two weeks, however, Jones says he’d heard nothing back from Broussard city officials.

So he went to the media, sharing his story.

He says only then did the city start a sexual harassment investigation into former Chief Decou.

“I didn’t want it swept under the rug like it had been happening for about 20 years,” Jones said.

He says 12 people who’d worked in the department came forward, sharing similar stories involving Decou, who was chief for 20 years.

“I’ve heard plenty of stories from these people where whenever they reported it to somebody, it went up through the chain, got to the assistant chief, and disappeared,” he added.

He says he’s filing the lawsuit so that doesn’t happen again. He hopes the suit will hold city officials accountable for their employees and elected officials.

“I find it hard to believe that the city knew nothing over almost two decades. So I’m kind of hoping it teaches them some accountability and they learn to vet their people a little better, the people who represent them,” Jones said.

Former Chief Brannon Decou resigned after the city launched an investigation into these sexual harassment claims earlier this year.

Jones says the new police chief is implementing more sexual harassment training.