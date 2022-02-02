CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) — The mayor of Carencro announced this morning that he will not seek a sixth term after 19 years in office.

Glenn Brasseaux has served as mayor for the last 19 years. His official statement is reprinted in its entirety below:

After much thought and prayer, I have decided not to seek a sixth term as mayor of the City of Carencro and will be retiring effective December 31, 2022, which is the last day of my current term in office. I look back on my lifetime of service to this community with gratitude and pride.



My public service began in 1965 when I was a sophomore at Carencro High; I became a member of the Carencro Volunteer Fire Department and volunteered for the next 30 years. I served as fire chief for six years and left the department in 1995. In 1978, I was elected to the Carencro City Council and continued to serve for 24 years (six terms). I was elected mayor and began serving on January 1, 2003, and have served for the last 19 years (five terms). At the end of this year, I will have represented the City of Carencro both as a City Councilman and Mayor for a total of 44 years. I have surrounded myself with a very talented staff and we work hard every day for our community. I have been dedicated to making Carencro the best place to live, work and raise our families. I am proud to say that I have played an important part and witnessed our community grow at a very fast pace, both commercially and residentially. As that growth continues, the economic outlook for our community looks promising for years to come. Our City Council and I have tried to make Carencro a progressive city and at the same time keep our small-town atmosphere, which has been challenging at times, but for the most part we have been successful. I am happy to have had a part in making it happen.

The main reason I’ve decided not to run for re-election is due to medical issues I’ve experienced since December 2020. Two bouts of COVID have slowed me down tremendously, along with a couple of unrelated minor surgeries. I really appreciate all the cards, phone calls and text messages I received from everyone wishing me well while I was recovering. There also comes a point when you know that it is time to pass the baton to someone else; for me, that time is now.



I can’t adequately express how deeply honored I have been to serve as a city councilman and mayor of the City of Carencro — the community that I have lived in all of my life, 72 years; the community that I was born into, where I went to school, worked, married my wife of 53 years, Nannette, raised our three sons, all of whom have their own families and live in the Carencro community. I am proud of my family, and I am proud of Carencro! I am blessed and thankful to have the trust and support of our citizens. I am grateful to all of the other elected officials that I have served with over the years and those that are currently serving our community. I am thankful for my staff and city employees, along with our police and fire departments that do a fantastic job every day. A special thanks goes to Nannette and our family for their love, their sacrifices, always believing in me, their support and keeping me well-grounded.



Thanks to our United States Veterans!



God Bless America! God Bless Louisiana! God Bless Carencro!



To our citizens who have trusted and elected me to serve you for 11 terms, THANK YOU!

Carencro Mayor Glenn Brasseaux, press release, 2/1/22