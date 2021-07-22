Five Lafayette roads to receive skid-resistant treatment in curves

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Five roads in Lafayette Parish will receive skid-resistant surface treatments in their curves to help prevent motorists from slipping off the roadway.

The roads in question include:

Congress St. at Lagneaux Rd. (two curve locations between Bopamo Lane and Le Violon Rd.)

Denais Rd. (between Bourque Rd. and Leblanc Rd.)

Martin Luther King Dr. (between Hollywood Dr. and Benoit Falgout Dr.)

Vincent Rd. (between Boulder Creek Pkwy. and Verot School Rd.)

Bonin Rd. (between Tolson Rd. and W. Pinhook Rd.)

Funded by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and managed by the Louisiana Department of Transportation, roads will receive what’s called High-Friction Surface Treatment (HFST), used to provide pavement friction to increase overall road traction on wet or dry surfaces and dramatically reduce crashes, injuries, and fatalities. An FHWA report shows this type of treatment is estimated to reduce wet crashes by 83% and total crashes by 57%.

The project cost is $316,490. Road work is expected to begin sometime in October and is expected to take one year to be completed, weather permitting.