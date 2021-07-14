LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A fired Lafayette police officer wants his job back.

Former Officer Pablo Estrada and his attorney went before the Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service board to appeal Estrada’s termination.

Video of the November 2020 incident went viral on social media.

In the video, a detainee is shown being shoved and punched when it appears he refuses to sit down when told to do so.

Estrada’s attorney asked the board that the hearing be postponed due to an open file that exists within the District Attorney’s Office.

The attorney expects the case to be resolved by the end of July.

The board voted and approved the request.

“These are true public records and they speak for themselves,” Michael Lunsford explained.

According to Lunsford, the complaint is of an LPD officer involved in a land lord tenant eviction.

The complaint says the officer, Mike Brown “used his police powers to interfere with a private citizen’s lawful attempt to carry out terms of a written lease.”

A representative of Police Chief Thomas Glover attended and spoke on the chief’s behalf.

“I’m asking that it be reset for the next agenda with direction on what the board wants so that we don’t violate any privacy issues,” the police chief representative asked.

Board chairman Sgt. Paul Mouton said the board agrees to table the issue or hold-off in order to get information about the issue being investigated by LPD or not.

“We will need a timeline as to start date of the investigation and end date,” Mouton explained.