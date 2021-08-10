Fire Department responds to mobile home, RV fire in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire early Tuesday morning.

According to Lafayette Fire PIO Alton Trahan, the fire was called in by a Lafayette Sheriff’s Office deputy who was patrolling the area. Firefighters arrived on the scene in the 100 block of Amite Dr. within five minutes to a fully involved mobile home, RV, and several piles of rubbish in the yard.

First responders got the fire under control in 10 minutes. The mobile home and RV sustained major fire damage, and one firefighter suffered minor injuries.

The owner of the mobile home was not home when the fire started, but three of his friends were. The occupants told fire officials that smoke was filling up the mobile home. They went outside and found a small pile of rubbish on fire.

The fire quickly spread to the exterior of the mobile home and eventually inside. The occupants escaped without injury.

The owner did not have insurance on the mobile home. American Red Cross was contacted to assist the owner and occupants.

Lafayette Fire Department investigators determined that the fire originated outside in one of the piles of rubbish. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.