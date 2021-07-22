Fire Department responds to gas leak on Johnston St.

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — The Lafayette Fire Department’s Hazmat Response Team was called out to the 5700 Johnston Street around 3:30 PM to a gas leak. The gas leak is under control.

According to Alton Trahan, spokesperson of LFD, a construction company digging behind the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Party City strip mall hit a 2” gas line.

The Hazmat Team secured the area until service technicians from Centerpoint Gas arrived on scene to repair the line.

In the process of repairing the line, the electrical services were disconnected by LUS to the strip mall to prevent ignition of the gas.

Crews anticipate the work to be completed around 6:30 pm. Once complete, utility service will be restored.