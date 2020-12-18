Fire breaks out in Scott business

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – Scott Firefighters battled a commercial fire Thursday night. The fire happened in the 300 Block Westgate Road.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, heavy smoke was coming from the business. Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control, confining it to one corner of

the building.



The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental in nature, caused by clothes

overheating, infighting and spreading to a nearby machine and wall.

Damage to the structure was minimal.

