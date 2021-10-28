Fire at Riverside at Oakborne Apartments damages five units

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — At noon on Thursday, Lafayette firefighters responded to a fire at 3600 E. Simcoe St. at Riverside at Oakborne Apartments. No one was injured in the fire, but five units were at least moderately damaged, according to Lafayette Fire Department spokesperson Alton Trahan.

Residents informed firefighters that the fire was in an upstairs unit. Emergency crews entered the apartment and found the bedroom on fire.

Search and rescue teams searched the unit, but it was empty.

The fire spread into the attic, but firefighters were able to stop the fire before it spread to other units, however, four other units were moderately damaged by smoke.

There were no injuries reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.