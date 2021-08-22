Fire at recycling facility in Scott sends firefighter to local hospital

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) A firefighter was injured during a weekend fire at the EMR Southern Recycling facility in Scott.

According to Fire Chief Chad Sonnier, firefighters were dispatched to a commercial fire in the 4800 block of Cameron Street Saturday afternoon around 1:30 p.m.

On arrival, he said, firefighters found heavy flames and smoke coming from the rear of the facility.

They forced entry into the gate where they located a motor home, which was isolated in the recycling area of the facility, engulfed in flames, Sonnier said.

It was quickly brought under control, before spreading to any machinery or structures, Sonnier said.

A firefighter had to be treated for heat related injuries but is expected to make a full

recovery, he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.