Fire at auto shop in Carencro; Three vehicles, shop damaged

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) — A Carencro auto repair shop and vehicles at the shop for repairs were damaged in a fire Wednesday night. No injuries were reported.

According to Fire Chief David Mouton, three vehicles that were there for repairs were heavily damaged, and the shop area inside the building was moderately damaged.

The Carencro Fire Department responded to the fire at 9:47 p.m. on Wednesday night, and with help from Lafayette and Scott Fire Departments, they forced entry into the building and quickly extinguished the fire.

An investigator from the Lafayette Fire Department determined the fire originated from a piece of equipment under a vehicle on a hydraulic lift undergoing repairs.

The business was closed for the day and no injuries were reported.