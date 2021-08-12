Festivals Acadiens et Creoles pushed back to March 2022

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Yet another local event has been postponed due to spiking COVID-19 statistics in the Acadiana area. This time, it’s Festivals Acadiens et Creoles, which has been pushed back to March 2022.
The festival was scheduled to take place Oct. 8-10.
The official statement from festival officials is below:
After careful discussion concerning the current Delta variant-related surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the Acadiana area and the overall health care crisis happening throughout Louisiana, the organizers of Festivals Acadiens et Créoles have decided that the 2021 festival, scheduled to take place October 8-10 will be postponed to March 18-20, 2022.
This decision was not made lightly. Our Festival fans seemed genuinely excited that planning and programming for a 2021 edition of the festival was under way. However, Festival organizers have decided that we cannot with a clear conscience put our Festival Fans and our beloved musicians, restaurant workers, crafts persons, volunteers and staffers at risk by having a live event in Girard Park this fall. We cannot take the chance of them contracting this highly contagious and potentially deadly disease. We wish for our Festival Fans and our cultural community to stay safe, and we encourage everyone to follow the guidelines established by health care officials and do your part to combat COVID-19 so that we can once again celebrate our culture and heritage among ourselves and with others.