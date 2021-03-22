Female trailblazer in Lafayette Police Department retires after 36 years

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Police Department’s (LPD) first female supervisor has retired from her job at the rank of Major after 36 years on the job, according to the Department.

Maj. Luranie Richard, an Opelousas native, began her career with LPD on January 9, 1985. After 15 years, she was promoted to the rank of Sergeant becoming the first female supervisor within the department. She would continue to move up in rank as the first female to do so and she is retiring as the first female to serve as a Major.

Major Richard received numerous awards during her career, including: Women Who Mean Business Award, National Association of University Women for Excellence Award, Greater SWLA Black Chamber of Commerce Trailblazer Award, and Woman of the Year by Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. Nu Epsilon Zeta Chapter, Finer Womanhood program. She has three daughters, a son, and three grandchildren. She looks forward to spending more time with family during her retirement.