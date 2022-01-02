Female pedestrian killed in hit-and-run along Northwest Evangeline Thruway

LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) – A hit and run on the Evangeline Thruway early Sunday morning leaves a pedestrian dead.

According to Lafayette Police, the crash occurred in the 2100 Block of the Northwest Evangeline Thruway. Investigators were on the scene around 1:47 a.m. Sunday morning. A female pedestrian was attempting to cross the Northwest Evangeline Thruway when she was struck by a vehicle traveling Southbound. Police confirm that the vehicle did not stop and continued traveling Southbound on the Evangeline Thruway.

Information provided by witnesses describes the vehicle as a gray or silver Ford F150 4-door with tinted windows.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS