FEMA awarding over $6M in flood mitigation grants to Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) announced today that FEMA will award two grants totaling $6,219,955 for flood mitigation efforts in Lafayette Parish.
The hazard mitigation grants include:
- $3,420,195 to fund the elevation of seven structures and the acquisition of seven structures, which are all designated as Severe Repetitive Loss properties.
- $2,799,760 to fund the elevation of five structures and the acquisition of eight structures, which are designated as either Repetitive Loss or Severe Repetitive Loss properties.
Higgins released the following statement:
Last week’s torrential rainfall event and related flooding highlight the importance of pre-disaster mitigation efforts. My office supports investments like these and others made through the Louisiana Watershed Initiative. We will continue working with our local, state, and federal partners to prioritize investments in flood mitigation. These efforts produce long-term cost savings and make our communities more resilient.