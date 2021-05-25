FEMA awarding over $6M in flood mitigation grants to Lafayette Parish

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man in Tennessee hid inside a Walgreens store until closing only to tunnel through the drywall of the pharmacy to steal opioids, police said.

According to a release from Franklin police, the man hid inside the store May 18 until after closing time. He waited until all employees left and tunneled into the pharmacy through the drywall to steal a large amount of opioid pain killers, investigators say.