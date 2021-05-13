FBI raids home in Lafayette housing development

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and Lafayette Police are assisting the FBI with an investigation at a Lafayette housing development.

Residents of the Macon development say around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, the FBI showed up in their neighborhood.

They were assisted by Lafayette Police, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Lafayette Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Neighbors say the officers forced their way into one home in particular, and it looked as if they were collecting evidence.

News Ten captured FBI investigators bringing several items wrapped in brown paper out of the home.

We asked authorities at the scene what were they investigating, but no one told us.

Late Wednesday, an FBI spokesperson would only tell News Ten that they were at the Macon Street Housing Development conducting court authorized law enforcement activity.