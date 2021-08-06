Family Tree holds elder care summit

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Gretchen Daniel has been working for Heart of Hospice Acadiana for close to four years and Christy Rozas, only six months.

Both say events like this one provide so much vital information when it comes to providing caregivers with the tools needed to take care of their elderly loved ones.

They say it also has impacted their personal lives.

During the elderly summit, health care workers such as physicians, nurses, and pharmacists share their knowledge on what steps should be taken in the elderly caregiving process.

Daniel says this information can benefit all ages.

“No matter your age it is so important to know the information because we have loved ones.

Our family members our spouses, their family members and our parents,” she said. “We are the generation where we do the research. We go online and find the tools that are out there. It’s so important for us to help educate our loved ones.”