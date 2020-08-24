Family starts GoFundMe for ‘Justice for Trayford Pellerin’

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The family of Trayford Pellerin has set up a GoFundMe page.

Pellerin, 31, was shot to death after an altercation with Lafayette Police on Friday, Aug. 21. State Police confirmed that Pellerin was holding a knife and was shot by officers as he attempted to enter a convenience store on the Evangeline Thruway.

Trayford Pellerin was a person who was always to himself. He didn’t deserve what happened to him. He got taken away from his family by the police and we want justice for our loved one. This money raised is going to help us medical wise for anything and any help we may need. I want to appreciate everyone for donating, thank you so much Treneca Pellerin

