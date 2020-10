Related Content LPD asks witnesses of Moore Park shooting that left 2 dead to assist with the investigation by submitting evidence

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The family of one of the men killed in Wednesday’s shooting in Moore Park tells News 10 they have scheduled a vigil for Monday, Oct. 19.

Jakyrie Clark, 19, was one of four struck in the shooting and one of the two fatalities of the shooting, along with Nathaniel Sharply, 18. Both men were from Lafayette.

The vigil is scheduled to be held at 5 p.m. at Moore Park on Monday.