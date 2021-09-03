Family of five displaced after their car caught on fire, flames spread and damaged home

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A family of five has been displaced after their car caught on fire in their carport and the flames spread to their house, according to a press release from the Lafayette Fire Department.

At 10:50 A.M. Lafayette firefighters responded to the 100 block of Tyler Drive for a vehicle on fire under the carport.

Firefighters arrived on the scene within 5 minutes to a car completely engulfed in flames. The fire was quickly spreading to the house.

First responders extinguished the fire within 10 minutes. The carport was heavily damaged, and the heat from the flames and smoke damaged the interior of the house.

The owners informed firefighters of their dog being inside. Crews found the dog in one of the bedrooms in good health.

The family of 5 have been displaced due to the extent of the damages. The fire was reported by one of the adult kids.

The daughter was starting the vehicle when the engine compartment ignited in flames. The driver immediately exited the vehicle and called 911. She was not injured.

Fire officials determined the vehicle was being worked on. When the driver turned the ignition, the fuel ignited in the engine compartment. The cause of the fire was ruled an accident.