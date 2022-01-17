SCOTT, La. (KLFY) A family is asking for help from the public in locating Randall Scott Talbot. He goes by Scott and was last seen in August.

Scott is 65-years-old, between 5’7″ and 5’8″ in height, weighs 140 pounds, has gray hair and a beard.

The family says Talbot is homeless and has been known to hang out near Doucet Rd. and Johnston St., and the Bertrand Drive area in Lafayette.

Scott Police Chief Chad Leger says Scott has been issued into the NCIC database as a welfare concern

If anyone has seen him, please contact Scott Police Department at (337) 233-3715.