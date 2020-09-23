Fake GoFundMe set up for teen punched by police officer in bowling alley incident

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The mother teens involved in a fight with a Lafayette police officer at a local bowling alley said a fake GoFundMe account was created in their names.

The account, which has since been deactivated by GoFundMe officials at the family’s request, was allegedly seeking $50,000 for the teens’ legal expenses. It was listed as having been created by “(FTP) Free The People.”

The teens’ mother told News 10 there is no crowd funding being done by the family at this time.

One of the teens, whose name is being withheld because of their age, was seen on video being punched repeatedly by a Lafayette police officer on Sept. 6 at a local bowling alley. The officer involved has not been identified, but he has been placed on administrative leave. Two other officers were also pulled from regular duty pending additional investigations into the incident.

The 16-year-old male was charged with interfering with a police investigation, battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest, Lafayette Police confirmed at the time.

The video of the arrest is below. (Warning: Viewers may find some of the content and language disturbing.)