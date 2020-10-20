Faith House to host candlelight vigil to honor victims of domestic violence

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Faith House announced today it is planning to host a virtual candlelight vigil in October in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The event will honor those who have been murdered in a domestic violence-related homicide. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event will be virtual via Zoom, though the public is invited to attend. The event is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m.

“Every year domestic violence affects thousands of families in our communities,” Faith House Executive Director. “The traumatic effects of this crime devastates families and leaves them with scars that can take years to heal. Join our effort to spread awareness and support for survivors. Domestic Violence Awareness Month serves as a powerful reminder to those suffering in silence to say – You Are Not Alone.”

Faith House has been in operation since 1981 and is located in Lafayette, LA. Faith House is a domestic violence crisis center and shelter which provides shelter, safety, empowerment, and advocacy to survivors of domestic violence. Faith House serves Lafayette, Vermilion, Evangeline, St. Landry, Acadia, Rapides and Avoyelles Parishes.

For more information, go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89245175545