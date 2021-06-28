Faith House granted with $40k to help aid victims of abuse

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — The United Way of Acadiana Board of Directors has granted Faith House of Acadiana a total of $40,500 in grants to benefit three separate programs, which will allow the House to continue efforts in providing services to victims of domestic violence.

The money is being provided through PACT grants awards, which are focused on collaboratively supporting organizations that are impacting the community.

The money is broken up into three grants awards to fund different programs at the Faith House. $20,000 will go to the Emergency Shelter Program, $16,000 to the Economic Empowerment for Battered Women, and $4,500 for the Ready Readers Program.

“We are very grateful for the support of United Way of Acadiana and their many generous donors, these funds help to provide lifesaving resources to thousands of families in our community who have suffered from abuse in their homes,” Faith House Executive Director Billi Lacombe said. “Thank you United Way of Acadiana for your ongoing leadership in our community.”

Faith House of Acadiana is a non-profit domestic violence crisis center based in Lafayette, Louisiana, with services extended to six other parishes in Central and South Louisiana through outreach offices and mobile advocacy. Since 1980, Faith House has sheltered, empowered, and advocated for over 50,000 survivors of abuse and their children through residential and non-residential services.

For more information about Faith House, visit their website.