Episcopal School of Acadiana student’s app to be featured at U.S. Capitol

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Luke Schwartz, a student at Episcopal School of Acadiana, was announced as the overall winner of the 2021 Congressional App Challenge for Louisiana’s 3rd District.

Luke’s app titled “Hurricane Helper” is designed to help individuals in need of assistance following a natural disaster. The app will be featured in an exhibition at the U.S. Capitol next year.

Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) announced Luke as the winner on Monday, congratulating him.

“Congratulations to Luke on his winning app. He saw a real-world problem and used his coding skills to provide a solution. Connecting individuals to emergency assistance and recovery resources in the wake of a natural disaster can be difficult. Luke is trying to address those challenges with his app.” Congressman Higgins

Schwartz said the inspiration for the development of the app came from social media posts he saw after Hurricane Ida hit.

“When, during Hurricane Ida, people started posting on social media for help. I knew there must be an alternative,” Schwartz said. “Hurricane Helper is an app that allows calling for help in case you are trapped by a natural disaster. All that it takes is one click and helpers are instantly notified.”

Watch the demonstration of his app here: