Emergency order declared in response to Scott Landfill fire

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory has issued an emergency order authorizing the use of resources and other actions in order to minimize the effects of a fire in a landfill in Scott that’s been burning since Dec. 3, according to a press release.

There was spontaneous combustion of materials at a landfill on Renaud Dr. in Scott that resulted in a fire that started on Dec. 3 and continues burning to this day.

The fire has caused concern among citizens and homeowners in the area and prompted a town hall meeting last week.

Today, Dec. 24, Guillory issued a proclamation in response to the fire. The proclamation states that emergency actions are required to minimize the effect of the fire, and fire departments in Lafayette Parish have the resources to address the fire and have Automatic Aid agreements to facilitate fire protection services across Lafayette Parish.

The emergency declaration reads in part, “the Lafayette Mayor-President, as authorized by Louisiana law, including but not limited to the Louisiana Homeland Security and Emergency Assistance and Disaster Act

(La. R.S. 29:721, et seq.), as well as any applicable provision of the Lafayette City-Parish Consolidated Government Home Rule Charter is authorized to declare a state of local disaster and/or emergency for Lafayette Parish under these circumstances.”

The proclamation is effective retroactively at 4 p.m. on Dec. 3.

Read the full emergency order here: