Elderly woman dies in Lafayette house fire

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — An elderly woman died in a house fire on the 1100 block of 11th Street this evening, according to a press release from the Lafayette Fire Department.

Gwendolyn Smith, 69, of Lafayette, was found in the kitchen and immediately brought outside to receive medical attention. First responders performed CPR until an ambulance arrived on the scene. Smith was transported to a local hospital, but she did not survive.

Smith lived at the home with her son, but he was not home at the time of the fire.

Lafayette firefighters responded to the house fire at 5:47 p.m. on Thursday after it was reported by several neighbors. The interior of the home sustained severe damage, and fire investigators determined that the cause of the fire was a cigarette that was left unattended on a couch in the living room.

The Lafayette Fire Department offers their deepest condolences to the family of Gwendolyn Smith.