Elderly woman, cat escape from burning home in Lafayette

Lafayette, La. (KLFY) A Lafayette woman and her pet cat are unharmed after they were able to escape a house fire Tuesday morning.

According to the Lafayette Fire Department, firefighters were called out to a house fire in the 600 block of Arthur Street just after 11 a.m.

Spokesperson Alton Trahan said when they arrived the homeowner was located safely outside with her cat.

He said she informed firefighters that the fire was in a bedroom.

Trahan said the 80-year-old owner was in the kitchen when the smoke alarm activated.

He said she told them she walked down the hallway to investigate the sound and discovered the bedroom on fire, left the home and called 911.

No injuries were reported, Trahan said.

He said the cause is under investigation.