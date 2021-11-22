Edwards, officials cut ribbon on I-10 widening project from Lafayette to Breaux Bridge

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Gov. John Bel Edwards joined several local and state officials this morning to cut the ribbon on the newly-completed Interstate 10 widening project from I-49 in Lafayette to Breaux Bridge.

The $124 million project began in May 2017 and was completed in October of this year. The project was funded with the help of a FASTLANE grant, awarded in 2016 by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) to the state of Louisiana to partially fund the I-10 widening project. Edwards said the improvements to I-10 in Acadiana will enhance economic development opportunities, provide safer, more efficient travel for motorists, and create a better evacuation route in the event of a hurricane or other natural disaster.

Edwards was joined by La. Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson, State Sen. Gerald Boudreaux, Rep. Mike Huval, Rep. Vincent Pierre and Lafayette City-Parish President Josh Guillory in making remarks this morning.

“Since I have been in office, over $550 million has been invested in transportation projects throughout Lafayette and St. Martin Parish,” said Edwards. “Projects such as the I-10 widening not only serve as a great benefit to motorists, but also as an invaluable asset to the many businesses along this continually growing corridor. The project involved pavement replacement within the existing lanes for 7.11 miles along I-10 from Interstate 49 to La. 328. An additional lane was also added in each direction.”

“It’s critical that we continue to make investments that will greatly contribute to our infrastructure’s resiliency, the safety of motorists and our growing economy,” said Wilson. “Investing in our state’s infrastructure not only produces quality roads, but it also enhances the quality of life for the people of Louisiana and economic development along the I-10 corridor.”

“This investment in infrastructure is vital in order to improve safety and significantly reduce traffic congestion along this corridor,” said Senator Gerald Boudreaux. “Thank you to Gov. Edwards and Sec. Wilson for recognizing this importance and preparing for future economic growth throughout the region.”

“Congestion and safety impacts the quality of life for our citizens and the quality of the business environment for our industries,” said Pierre. “This long-awaited expansion will greatly enhance the travel between Lafayette and Baton Rouge. I applaud DOTD and the entire team who have worked to bring this project to fruition.”

“Interstate 10 is a critical economic corridor as well as a main vehicular artery for hundreds of thousands of motorists,” said Huval. “Once completed, this will provide a more efficient commute, save lives and enhance this economic corridor.”