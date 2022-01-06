Edwards expected to run for Lafayette city judge again in special election

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Retired 15th Judicial District Judge Jules D. Edwards, III, is expected to announce his candidacy for Lafayette City Judge Division A next week at an event at the Cajundome’s Table Room.

The public has been invited to attend the announcement at 9 p.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

In the next couple of weeks, Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to call for a special election for the seat after Judge Michelle Odinet, who beat Edwards in a race for the seat in 2020, resigned after a year in office. Odinet faced national scrutiny and several calls for her resignation after video surfaced showing her and her family using racial slurs in their home after an alleged car burglary attempt. Odinet’s resignation became official this week.

While the proclamation for the special election has not yet been made, Judge Jules Edwards said in a release today, “We intend to play a role in that election.”

Jules Edwards lost to Odinet in the race for the Lafayette City Judge on Nov. 3, 2020, with only 43% of the vote. Previously, he’d served as 15th Judicial District Judge (for Lafayette, Acadia and Vermilion parishes) since 1992 until his retirement in 2020, including running unopposed in 2014. Prior to that, Jules Edwards worked as an indigent defender, assistant district attorney, counsel to the senate’s select committee on crime and drugs, and as a partner of Edwards and Edwards Law Offices.