Easter Bunny to tour Scott on top of fire engine

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — The Scott Fire Department announced that the Easter Bunny will be touring the city on Saturday, April 3 on the back of a fire engine.

Fire Chief Chad Sonnier said the Easter Bunny will be riding from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.\

“Unfortunately, he can’t stop to meet and greet because of COVID, but he’s looking forward to

seeing every resident from atop the truck,” said Sonnier.

Estimated times are listed below. Rural residents and those living on streets not listed can see the Easter Bunny at Super 1 Foods or Acadiana High School at the times listed below.