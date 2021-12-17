East Bayou Shore ‘Biker Ladies’ spread holiday cheer in Milton

MILTON, La. (KLFY) — It started out as a group of neighbors on East Bayou Shore in Milton riding bikes for fun and fitness. Now, it’s turned into a holiday tradition.

The Bayou Shore Biker Ladies of Milton sure know how to have a good time with just the five of them. But recently, they started using their fun and festive personalities to bring smiles to people’s faces.

Every morning they spend the rest of their day with each other. Normally the women ride their bikes to a local coffee shop, The Corner Candy Creamery and More. Owner Shelley Leger says every morning their table and a hot cup of coffee are waiting for them. It’s not often they don’t show up.

“I’ll actually message them and ask them, ‘Where are y’all?'” said Leger.

It wasn’t until recently that their daily routine turned into a holiday tradition. This year for Halloween, they decided to dress up and take the same route. They immediately gained the community’s attention, especially from students at Milton Elementary.

“After Halloween was such a hit, we did it again for Thanksgiving, and when we rode up and down the car line, women were hanging out of the cars,” said Biker Lady Jodi Barras.

The ladies say they look forward to more holiday fun and they want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas.