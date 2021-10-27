Early voting starts this Saturday for November 13 election in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) In Lafayette, early voters are being forewarned not everyone will vote on the same propositions.

Plus, the Lafayette Parish Registrar of Voters says redistricting will not have an impact on this election.

Both election officials say there are no changes being made to polling locations due to redistricting.

Registrar of voters Charlene Meaux-Menard knows there’s been a lot of talk about redistricting, but no map has been provided to her.

“Once that’s situated and approved for all of the different districts a map will be provided and we’ll implement these changes, and then there will be changes. However, at this time you still vote at the same locations nothing has changed this fall election,” Menard stated.

Menard wants voters to understand that if there’s going to be a change to voter information based on new boundary lines, it’s not going to be for the upcoming election.

“That’s much later. You will be notified. It will be on all the news and any media station. Whatever I can get it will be on there,” Menard stated.

Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court Louis Perret agrees with Menard.

Also, Perret adds that it’s important for voters to have the geauxvote app on onto your phone because November will be a lockout election.

“What that means is people will be voting differently than their across-the-street neighbor. There’s nothing wrong with the voting machine and you should always speak up before you leave the voting machine if you think something is wrong, but certain tax renewals such as the police and fire pay renewal everybody in the parish doesn’t get to vote for. Just certain people.”

The link to voting information: geauxvote.com

Early voting starts Saturday, October 30 and runs through November 6.