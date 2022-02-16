UPDATE: 02/16/22 5:14 p.m. A 23-year old man is in good condition after he sustained second and third degree burns to his upper extremities following an apartment fire before dawn Wednesday.

According to Lafayette Fire Department Spokesperson Alton Trahan, the fire happened just before 2 a.m. in the 600 block of E. University.

Trahan said the victim told fire officials he was frying french fries when the grease ignited.

When he attempted to extinguish the fire, it spread quickly and he began alerting his neighbors who all escaped unharmed.

Trahan said the cause has been ruled an accident and reminds residents that kitchen fires are the leading cause of house fires in the country.

“Be very careful when frying any foods. Remain in the kitchen at all times. Maintain appropriate temperature while cooking. Do not place water or frozen items in hot cooking oil/grease. Keep the lid nearby. Have a fire extinguisher in or near the kitchen for quick access.” Trahan said.

