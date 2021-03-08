Duson Police searching for suspects in camper theft

DUSON, La. (KLFY) — Duson Police are searching for two suspects in a camper theft from Feb. 22.

According to a press release from the department, the bumper pull Jay Feather Camper was stolen from a Cameron Street address in Duson on Monday, Feb. 22 at approximately 4 a.m. The camper was seen being pulled northbound on Richfield from Anderson confirmed by video surveillance footage.

At the time of the theft the camper has Louisiana license plate J656854.

The suspect’s vehicle as captured on video appears to be a green Dodge pickup truck with three tool boxes in the bed of the truck — one on either side wall and one across the back. The vehicle has no license plate and was occupied by two white males.

Prior to the theft, the suspect’s vehicle was captured at a local casino and photos of the driver and passenger are provided.

Anyone having information concerning this vehicle or the people inside is asked to contact Duson PD at (337) 873-6736 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-8477.