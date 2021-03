UPDATE: DUSON, La. (KLFY) — Duson Police confirmed they are working a bus crash near the corner of S. Richfield and Anderson.

Duson Police Chief Kip Judice said a bus struck a passenger vehicle. The bus was empty, except for the bus driver. Children from the passenger vehicle have been injured, but it’s unclear the extent of those injuries. Those children have been taken to local hospitals.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted here as soon as they become available.