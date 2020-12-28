Duson Police looking for Christmas night vehicle thief

DUSON, La. (KLFY) — Duson Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a pair of vehicle thefts — one in Lafayette and the other at a LOVE’s Truck Stop in Duson on Christmas night.

Police Chief Kip Judice said video surveillance shows the suspect — described as a dark-skinned black male — arrived at the truck stop in a stolen white 2005 GMC pickup truck taken from Lafayette earlier in the night. Meanwhile, an employee of the truck stop had moved a 2003 gold Lexus SUV to the front of the store, leaving it running with the doors open to warm up the vehicle. The employtee returned to work inside the store. The suspect exited the white truck and drove off in the Lexus shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday night.

Judice said video surveillance shows the suspect waited in the truck until the opportunity to steal the SUV arose.

Duson Police are asking anyone with information on either of the vehicles or information on the suspect to contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-8477.