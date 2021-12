LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A multiple-vehicle crash on Bertrand Dr. near Devalcourt St. was caused by the driver of a stolen vehicle, according to Duson Police.

Police Chief Kip Judice confirmed that Duson PD encountered a stolen 2013 Nissan Altima on I-10 and tried to stop it, but the driver did not stop.

The driver later crashed into multiple vehicles at Bertrand and Devalcourt.

The Lafayette Police Department is investigating the crash.