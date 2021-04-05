Duson Police Chief in ICU following acute respiratory attack, set to undergo surgery

UPDATE, 4/5/21: The Duson Police Department reports that Chief Kip Judice will undergo surgery to remove a polyp in his airway either Monday or Tuesday of this week and will return to work next week, pending no complications.

Below is a video from Judice’s Facebook showing the polyp.

ORIGINAL POST: DUSON, La. (KLFY) — Duson Police Chief Kip Judice is in the Intensive Care Unit at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital after falling ill over the weekend.

In a social media post, Chief Judice said he suffered an acute respiratory attack which completely shut down his airway.

Judice, who was rushed to the hospital late Saturday, said that on arrival doctors “saved his life.”

“So from near death to stabilized and awaiting surgery in 24 hours, I am forever grateful for these professionals who do this without much recognition. I will remain hospitalized through surgery in the event the polyp decides to lodge itself again I will be in the right place to get immediate help.”

He said that doctors discovered that the attack was brought on by a polyp attached to his vocal cord.

“Every time I take a breath, it rises up and covers 2/3 of the vocal cord.”

Judice, who is 55, joined the Duson Police Department as chief in 2015 after retiring from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Department.

He most recently was defeated in the December 2020 run off election to become the new Lafayette City Marshal.

In an update to the citizens of Duson, Judice said, “I remain in ICU and feel tired but normal.”