Drug transaction gone wrong ends with juvenile shot, man charged with attempted first-degree murder

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — An Aug. 4 shooting near Acadiana Park on East Alexander St. has led to Friday’s arrest of a man now charged with attempted first-degree murder, according to Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Capt. John Mowell said Randy Paul Alfred, 28, was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a charge of attempted first-degree murder. Mowell said investigators believe the situation stemmed from a drug deal gone wrong.

Alfred was allegedly dealing with three juveniles when the situation deteriorated. While no information can be released about juveniles, one of them was shot in the finger.