Drug raid at Lafayette hotel nabs suspect

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A man is behind bars after Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit Agents found various illegal narcotics, firearms and cash.

Authorities say agents came into contact with the suspect, Efren Torres, at a hotel in the 300 block of Ambassador Caffery Pkwy. Deputies say illegal narcotics were located both on his person and inside a hotel room.

Authorities say approximately 1.45 lbs. of Cocaine, 12.3 grams of Methamphetamine, nearly 10 grams of Marijuana, pills, a Smith and Wesson SD40VE, Smith and Wesson M&P 40, Smith and Wesson SD40VE, A PX9 firearm, a Ruger LCP firearm and $36,895.00 in cash were seized.

Torres, 24, is charged with possession and intent to distribute multiple illegal narcotics, illegal carrying of a firearm and for transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.