LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) One person had to be rescued after their vehicle was rolled over by a semi truck.

According to Lafayette Police, emergency workers were able to pull the person out alive.

That person was then transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The crash happened late Monday afternoon in the 1100 block of E. Pinhook Road, police said.

Some onlookers tell News 10 they expected the worst, because of how the incident unfolded.

An investigation is underway.